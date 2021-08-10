NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.73 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.56.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. 25,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,474 shares of company stock valued at $346,680. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

