NeoPhotonics Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NeoPhotonics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54).

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NPTN. MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $476.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.92. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,474 shares of company stock worth $346,680 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 112,899 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 232,249 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

