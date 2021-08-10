NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Get NeoGames alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NGMS opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.21.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.