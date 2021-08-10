Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $19.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Nektar Therapeutics traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 21450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 47.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.