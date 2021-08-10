Needham & Company LLC Increases Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $250.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $192.37 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.62.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,633,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,620,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

