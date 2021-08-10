Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Shares of CELC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08. Celcuity has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Celcuity by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.