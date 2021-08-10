Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Shares of CELC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08. Celcuity has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Celcuity by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
Read More: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.