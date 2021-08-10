Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 116.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 104,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,746. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $381.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

