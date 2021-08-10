Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 31.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 187,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 37,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $266.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

