National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.110-$2.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of NSA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. 12,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,967. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

