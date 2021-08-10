National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.71.

NNN traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. 604,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,547. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

