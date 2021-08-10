National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

