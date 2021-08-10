National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

Several research firms have weighed in on NEX. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NEX traded down GBX 1.86 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 267.74 ($3.50). 743,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270.58. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -5.94.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

