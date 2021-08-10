National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. 16,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,437. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.89.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.