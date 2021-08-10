National Bankshares Boosts Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $120.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LSPD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.46.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,287,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after buying an additional 133,797 shares during the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

