National Bank Financial Raises Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target to C$14.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of TSE Y opened at C$14.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.48. The company has a market cap of C$397.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. Yellow Pages has a 1 year low of C$9.90 and a 1 year high of C$15.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.
About Yellow Pages
Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.