National Bank Financial Raises Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target to C$14.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE Y opened at C$14.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.48. The company has a market cap of C$397.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. Yellow Pages has a 1 year low of C$9.90 and a 1 year high of C$15.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.59 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yellow Pages will post 1.8799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

