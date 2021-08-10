National Bank Financial Lowers Stantec (TSE:STN) to Sector Perform Overweight

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STN. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.83.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN stock opened at C$58.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$61.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.17%.

In other news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total transaction of C$502,792.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,479,016.29. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,791 in the last three months.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.