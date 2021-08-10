National Bank Financial Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$21.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.87 and a 12 month high of C$21.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

