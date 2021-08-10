Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 13.5%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares were down 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 34,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,949,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Several research analysts have commented on NNOX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

