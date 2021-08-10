NANJCOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.90 Million (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 99% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One NANJCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and $105.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded up 797.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.58 or 0.00806834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00039626 BTC.

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJCOIN (CRYPTO:NANJ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

