Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €287.00 by Barclays

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €287.00 ($337.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEURV. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €274.83 ($323.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

