Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €269.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEURV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

