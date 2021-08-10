MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,013,000. Global Payments accounts for about 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.11% of Global Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.0% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,343,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,725,000 after purchasing an additional 143,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.28. 13,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,299. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,036 shares of company stock worth $699,423. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.25.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

