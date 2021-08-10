MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $16.58 Million Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,578,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.24% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AA shares. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

AA stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 149,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,079. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.04. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

