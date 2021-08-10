MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $36.29 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 362.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59,629 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 6.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Broadcom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 13.0% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.40. 10,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,752. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $322.76 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

