MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 908,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40,974.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after buying an additional 524,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after buying an additional 2,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE T traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. 137,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,641,039. The stock has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.