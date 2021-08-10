MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.25.

MTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.79. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$29.03 and a one year high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.365403 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

