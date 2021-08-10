Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%.

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $410.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.81. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

