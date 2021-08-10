Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $727,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 15,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in The Boeing by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 65,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Boeing by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,028,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,067,758. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

