Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

VOO traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $407.36. 40,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,241. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $407.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

