Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,634 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of SMLF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.80. 18,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54.

