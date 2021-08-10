Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. 2,117,770 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

