Morris S. Young Sells 28,439 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTI. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

