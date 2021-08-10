Morgan Stanley Sells 38,081 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.21% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $21,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $162.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.93.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

