Morgan Stanley Sells 24,622 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Balchem worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 14.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth $1,187,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 71.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC opened at $131.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.76. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $92.60 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

