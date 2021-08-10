Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Argus lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.