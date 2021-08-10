Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.97. 796,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669,735. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.