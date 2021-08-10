Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,735. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

