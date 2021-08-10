Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

