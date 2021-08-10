Morgan Stanley Has $20.20 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of J & J Snack Foods worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of JJSF opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.34. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $124.64 and a 12 month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.