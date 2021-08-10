Morgan Stanley Grows Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 145.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of IAA worth $20,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,246,000 after buying an additional 181,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,895,000 after buying an additional 222,865 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,770,000 after buying an additional 227,687 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,687,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

