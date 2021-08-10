Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 305,920 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $20,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,967,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after buying an additional 94,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,352,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,637,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 696,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

