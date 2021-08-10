Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $20,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000.

HELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $227.05 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.61.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

