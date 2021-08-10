MoonSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.51 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $140,163.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00357653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 25,865,158 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,657 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

