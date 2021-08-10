Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.25

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 2,024 ($26.44) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,812.57. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,043 ($26.69). The stock has a market cap of £352.95 million and a PE ratio of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust
