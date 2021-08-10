Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.25

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 2,024 ($26.44) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,812.57. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,043 ($26.69). The stock has a market cap of £352.95 million and a PE ratio of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

