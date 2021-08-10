Mondelez International’s (MDLZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

