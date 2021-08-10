ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $0.96. ModivCare posted earnings of $2.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MODV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $3,653,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $12,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $178.77 on Friday. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.53.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

