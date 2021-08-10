Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.5-51.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.79 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Model N stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 234,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,345. Model N has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,756 shares of company stock worth $931,806 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

