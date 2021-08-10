Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.