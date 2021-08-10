MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,228. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $119.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

