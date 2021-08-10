MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.35 Million

Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report sales of $34.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $34.40 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $141.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

MIXT opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

